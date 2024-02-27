Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Haynes International has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Haynes International to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haynes International will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HAYN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial cut shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAYN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Haynes International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.