Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Haynes International has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Haynes International to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.
Haynes International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on HAYN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial cut shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Haynes International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.
About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
