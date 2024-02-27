Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial cut shares of Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Haynes International Price Performance

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $59.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 7.62. The stock has a market cap of $763.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after purchasing an additional 113,889 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the 1st quarter valued at $4,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the 1st quarter valued at $3,889,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,698,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

