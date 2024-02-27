Head to Head Comparison: First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) vs. Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN)

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Reborn Coffee and First Watch Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 3 1 2.83

First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential downside of 9.43%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Reborn Coffee.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Reborn Coffee and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee -82.54% -144.59% -44.61% First Watch Restaurant Group 2.67% 4.12% 1.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reborn Coffee and First Watch Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $3.24 million 0.85 -$3.56 million ($2.64) -0.63 First Watch Restaurant Group $730.16 million 2.02 $6.91 million $0.36 68.50

First Watch Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Reborn Coffee has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats Reborn Coffee on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

