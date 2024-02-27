Head-To-Head Survey: Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) versus Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL)

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) and Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Fidelis Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 25.29% 31.52% 8.64% Fidelis Insurance 58.12% 19.67% 4.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of Fidelis Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $1.22 billion 9.67 $308.09 million $13.21 38.69 Fidelis Insurance $1.52 billion 1.12 $52.60 million N/A N/A

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Fidelis Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kinsale Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fidelis Insurance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kinsale Capital Group and Fidelis Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Fidelis Insurance 0 4 4 0 2.50

Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus price target of $491.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.80%. Fidelis Insurance has a consensus price target of $17.06, indicating a potential upside of 17.75%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fidelis Insurance is more favorable than Kinsale Capital Group.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Fidelis Insurance on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. It markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, and other risk transfer opportunities. The company is also involved in specialty treaty reinsurance, and surety bonds and guarantees activities; and upstream energy, energy liability, and marine businesses; and provision of product recall and contamination, and marketing services. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.