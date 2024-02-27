Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Health Catalyst from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.14.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Stock Down 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $34,255.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,397,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after buying an additional 1,010,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 636,395 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,754,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,120,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 519,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 473,323 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.