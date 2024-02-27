Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.65 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Hedera has a market cap of $3.65 billion and approximately $122.45 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00068110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00022665 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007554 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,679,155,199 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,679,155,198.76219 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11108472 USD and is up 4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $132,054,211.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.