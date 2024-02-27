Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.95, but opened at $30.36. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International shares last traded at $32.14, with a volume of 35,030 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HSII

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 11.9 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.