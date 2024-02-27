Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.95, but opened at $30.36. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International shares last traded at $32.14, with a volume of 35,030 shares changing hands.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, October 30th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
