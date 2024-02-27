Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.350-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.0 million-$860.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.7 million.

HLIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.25.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.71. The company had a trading volume of 205,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,765. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.99. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $183.87 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company's revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $18,359,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,823,000 after purchasing an additional 334,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 220,852 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $5,293,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,105,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,286,000 after purchasing an additional 111,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

