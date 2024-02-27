Hermez Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $43,488.53 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $147.92 million and $43,488.53 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.05 or 0.00007116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00015190 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00015669 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001250 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,942.08 or 1.00074480 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.95 or 0.00186203 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008742 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

