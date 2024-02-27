HI (HI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.40 Million

HI (HI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, HI has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $338,312.34 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015390 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00015852 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,984.14 or 1.00067361 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001186 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.91 or 0.00194767 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008710 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050396 USD and is down -4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $306,872.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

