Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HLMN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.96 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.