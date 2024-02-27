Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 7.9 %
HIMS stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 0.77. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71.
In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 127,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $1,159,407.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at $469,009.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $92,511.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,943.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 127,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $1,159,407.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at $469,009.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,881 in the last ninety days. 31.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
HIMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
