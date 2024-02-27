Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 18.1 %

NYSE:HIMS opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 97,208 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $931,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,835.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $229,075.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,080.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 97,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $931,252.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,835.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 419,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,881. Company insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after buying an additional 2,090,833 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $17,391,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 1,549,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth $11,371,000. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

