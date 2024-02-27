holoride (RIDE) Price Tops $0.0218 on Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, holoride has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $17.50 million and approximately $173,579.41 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.32 or 0.05720167 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00069267 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00022732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.02142181 USD and is up 4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $151,263.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.