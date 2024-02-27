Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Shares Down 15.4%

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 111,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 278% from the average daily volume of 29,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.99.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company's Thunder Bay Silver project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario. It also holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,479 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that comprises 3 claims covering an area of approximately 4,850 hectares located in Nunavut.

