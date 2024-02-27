Honeywell International Inc. (HON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 on March 15th

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Honeywell International has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $10.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $199.19 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,693,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,613,467,000 after acquiring an additional 994,681 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,027,171,000 after buying an additional 1,146,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

