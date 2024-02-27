Honeywell International Inc. (HON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 on March 15th

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Honeywell International has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $10.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $199.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.