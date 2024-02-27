Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,067,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,178 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Honeywell International worth $197,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,204. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.