Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 23,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.44 on Monday, reaching $199.19. 1,997,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

