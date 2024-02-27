Horizen (ZEN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.18 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $157.02 million and $13.18 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $10.67 or 0.00018770 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00052347 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00048007 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,714,331 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

