Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

HRL stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.61. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $45.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

