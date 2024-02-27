Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Houlihan Lokey has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

HLI stock opened at $130.89 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $133.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,583,950 in the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 34.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 9.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

