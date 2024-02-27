HP (HPQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect HP to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HP Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. HP has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

