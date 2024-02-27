HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Lifted by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HP by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $115,447,000 after buying an additional 3,264,645 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90.

HP Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

