Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to Issue $0.01 Semi-annual Dividend

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0074 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

Hudbay Minerals has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years. Hudbay Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 1.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.4%.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.73. 440,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,035. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.95. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 2,894.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.