Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Holdings Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of Humana worth $34,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.30. 69,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $409.74 and a 200 day moving average of $462.88. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.69 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

