Hut 8’s (HUT) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential downside of 23.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of HUT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.16. 5,317,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,264,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hut 8 has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hut 8 by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 297,552 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Hut 8 by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 197,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 21,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

