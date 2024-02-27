IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$4.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IMG shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

About IAMGOLD

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.24. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.71 and a 52-week high of C$4.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.41.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

