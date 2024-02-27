ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $155.21

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $155.21 and last traded at $155.21, with a volume of 9173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICF International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.93.

In other ICF International news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,809.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,809.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 27.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 14.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

