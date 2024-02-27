ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $346.00 at Mizuho

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $315.00 to $346.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $312.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1,254.5% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
