indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) PT Lowered to $10.00

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

INDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CJS Securities assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of INDI stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $11.12.

In other news, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 44,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $358,191.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,516.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,117,815 shares in the company, valued at $9,054,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 44,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $358,191.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,516.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,729 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

