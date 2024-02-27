Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Innovid from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Innovid Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovid

NYSE:CTV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 361,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. Innovid has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Innovid during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Innovid during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Innovid during the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Innovid during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Innovid during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

