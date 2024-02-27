Insider Buying: Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Insider Buys 18,276 Shares of Stock

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) insider Sinead Gorman purchased 18,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,494 ($31.63) per share, with a total value of £455,803.44 ($578,137.29).

Shell stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,473.50 ($31.37). 6,577,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,273,378. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,149.45 ($27.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,801 ($35.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £160.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,093.14, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,488.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,538.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,823.01%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($38.05) to GBX 2,950 ($37.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,943.67 ($37.34).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

