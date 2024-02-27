Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells C$690,760.94 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Black sold 4,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.34, for a total transaction of C$690,760.94.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at C$229.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$206.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$193.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.42. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$174.74 and a 12 month high of C$231.95.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$141.00 to C$146.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$200.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$192.10.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

