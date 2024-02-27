Insider Selling: Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Sells C$690,760.94 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Black sold 4,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.34, for a total transaction of C$690,760.94.
Shares of WCN stock opened at C$229.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$206.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$193.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.42. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$174.74 and a 12 month high of C$231.95.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.44%.
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
