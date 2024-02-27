Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,499,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,022 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Intel worth $124,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.63. 13,090,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,360,379. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a PE ratio of 110.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

