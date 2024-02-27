InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

InterDigital Price Performance

IDCC opened at $108.41 on Friday. InterDigital has a one year low of $66.82 and a one year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,564.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,564.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 163.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,976 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth $550,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 69.4% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 3.9% in the third quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 642,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,535,000 after purchasing an additional 23,815 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterDigital

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.