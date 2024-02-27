International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Holdings Trimmed by Steamboat Capital Partners LLC

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 689,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,998 shares during the quarter. International Money Express accounts for about 4.3% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.98% of International Money Express worth $11,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Money Express by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after purchasing an additional 89,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Money Express by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,583,000 after purchasing an additional 152,090 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in International Money Express by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,391,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,366,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 237,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP increased its stake in International Money Express by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,176,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 237,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

International Money Express Stock Down 10.2 %

IMXI stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.31. 378,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,485. The company has a market capitalization of $673.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

