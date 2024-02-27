International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.4-155.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.65 million. International Money Express also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.130-2.310 EPS.

International Money Express Stock Performance

Shares of IMXI stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,576. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $679.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 101.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in International Money Express by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.