Internet Computer 1-Day Volume Reaches $138.20 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for $12.96 or 0.00022665 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.96 billion and approximately $138.20 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00068110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007554 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,963,971 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,545,745 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services."

