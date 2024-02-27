Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.42.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -49.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $3,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,822 shares of company stock valued at $18,616,176. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $248,502,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $161,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after buying an additional 912,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

