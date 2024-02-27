Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $720.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $720.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $633.29.

Get Intuit alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $663.84 on Friday. Intuit has a one year low of $384.05 and a one year high of $668.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $630.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $567.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $2,101,848,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $356,137,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $467,852,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.