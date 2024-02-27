Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $725.00 at Evercore ISI

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $670.00 to $725.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $633.29.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $663.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Intuit has a one year low of $384.05 and a one year high of $668.28. The company has a market cap of $185.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $630.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

