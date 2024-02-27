Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.80

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.80 and last traded at $90.23, with a volume of 2984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.64.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $828.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.55.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

