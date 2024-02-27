Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.80

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.80 and last traded at $90.23, with a volume of 2984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.64.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $828.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.55.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
