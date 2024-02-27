Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 458,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 188,620 shares.The stock last traded at $38.80 and had previously closed at $38.72.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $746.50 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 276,992 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 486,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after purchasing an additional 109,463 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 479.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 302,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 148,274 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

