Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Invesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Get Invesco alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IVZ

Invesco Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IVZ opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. Invesco has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 145,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.