Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Purchased by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 482.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,576 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,497. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

