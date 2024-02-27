iQIYI (IQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iQIYI Stock Performance

iQIYI stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,956,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,816,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iQIYI by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,397,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,828 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in iQIYI by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,204,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1,115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,139 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

