iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $133.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IRTC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.11.

IRTC stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.33.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $745,691.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,041.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

