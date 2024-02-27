IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.23. 34,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 136,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 189,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.