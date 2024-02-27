iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 2,358.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991,277 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 1.56% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $101,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,311,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,949,000 after purchasing an additional 80,034 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,844,000 after acquiring an additional 465,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,766,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,718,000 after acquiring an additional 261,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after acquiring an additional 459,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,083,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.31. 421,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.26. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $116.76.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

